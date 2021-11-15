3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $229,000

Wow! Ranch-style home with Rocking Chair Front Porch! Large lot with lots of space for added workshop/shed/RV or Boat storage! Tons of possibilities! Vaulted Ceilings and open floor plan with Large Kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and stainless appliances! Double Bowl Stainless Sink in kitchen. Primary Bedroom has walk-in Closet with lots of racks/storage space. Primary bathroom features double sinks and upgraded decorative mirrors. Turn-Key home with Refrigerator included! Hardwood floors in main living area and NEW Carpet in Bedrooms! New septic pump 2020 and New Well Pump 2019. Fresh and ready for you to move in! Quick move-in available too! Excellent Rockwell Location less than 10 min to I85 for easy access to Concord and Salisbury.