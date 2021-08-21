3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $234,000

Immaculately maintained, this East Rowan home is move-in ready! Seller purchased new build in 2016 and lived in only 5 years. Large front and back yard offers plenty of space for children, cook-outs, activities, etc. Rocking chair porch and fully maintenance free exterior. Walk-in closets in master and 2nd bedroom with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Refrigerator will remain. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a great property, located in a highly desirable East Rowan school system, NO HOA fees and a like new home! In this hard to find market, you don't want to miss this home.