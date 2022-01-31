3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $249,900

Adorable cottage with rocking chair front porch (27x7) close to town. (Within walking distance to some locations.) Many improvements have been recently made. Per previous owner, new roof was installed in May 2020 and a new water heater is less than 3 years old. Within the last year, there has been a complete electric rewiring by Paul Brown Electric, including new wire, electric box and circuit breakers. New light fixtures have been installed, along with a farmhouse sink, faucet and plumbing supplies. There is a new dishwasher, oven, cooktop and microwave. New light switiches,outlets and light fixtures have been installed throughout the home, along with an added bathroom vanity light. New ethernet wiring has been installed from the living room to the bedrooms. Duke Power Electric service has been run underground. The back yard has been completely fenced in.