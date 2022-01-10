Historic southern charm, combined with modern convenience and style! On this beautiful 1.91 acres, sits a completely updated and renovated home, and 4 restored, farm-style buildings of various sizes. NEW Kitchen with NEW high-end cabinets, island, granite counter tops, complete with pot filler over the stove. All NEW stainless appliances, LAUNDRY INCLUDED! All NEW electrical fixtures, including LED lighting, ceiling fans, and dual "Ring" video doorbells. NEW bathrooms featuring State-of-the-art plumbing fixtures and artisan tile work. The master suite has beautiful, vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, and a private bathroom with spacious, custom rain shower. All NEW flooring throughout. NEW energy efficient insulated clad windows. All NEW mechanicals (plumbing, electrical, and HVAC) and insulation. Fresh paint inside and out. NEW Roofing on home and out-buildings. NEW paved circle driveway. Public water tap fees have been paid and await county connection.
3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $259,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s easy for Jim Baker to see the irony of the path his basketball coaching career has followed.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
If the food is as good as it looks on social media, Concord’s newest place to eat is going to be good.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the…
- Updated
CONCORD – Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-in by senior McKenzie McIntyre, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated China Grove Jes…
She won again on Tuesday's show, bringing her impressive winning streak to 25 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.
- Updated
CONCORD – The third-quarter scoring drought that put pause to Friday’s boys basketball game between Concord and Northwest Cabarrus did not dis…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS—Sara Newell will be serving as the interim principal at A. L. Brown High School, following the resignation of Angelo DelliSanti who…