NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch style home in Rockwell NC should be completed by February 28, 2023. This desirable open & spacious floorplan offers vaulted ceiling in great room, 42" white shaker cabinetry in kitchen, granite counter tops, undermount sink with large island. Vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet. Covered front porch. Don't miss out on this new construction home in eastern Rowan County.