***Multiple offers received. Offer deadline is Sat June 24 at midnight***Welcome to your forever home. Enjoy the open floor plan, large utility room and plenty of cabinets for storage. Spacious covered porch with ceiling fans to relax and keep comfortable. Primary bedroom features a barrier free shower. Home features wide doors, hallways and kitchen areas for ease of accessibility. Extra wide sidewalks and driveway. Tractor shed in back yard for equipment storage.