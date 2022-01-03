 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $395,000

  Updated
If your looking for updates, privacy, and amazing outdoor entertaining space...then this is the home for you! This home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New flooring and carpet on the main and lower level. New insulation, vapor barrier, AC and duct work. 30x30 wired detached garage. Ample space for RV or boat parking. Multi-level deck that leads to a fire pit area. Fenced yard with a separate fenced dog lot. Country living but with easy access to Salisbury and the highway!

