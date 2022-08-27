3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $550,000

Amazing opportunity to have your own private sanctuary surrounded in over 10 ACRES WITH NO HOA! Enter the gates to a winding driveway leading to an adorable ranch home w/ front porch accented by lovely landscaping all around. The 900 sqft detached garage has 12' doors & is perfect for the car enthusiast or woodworker-plus attached 2-car garage on the home. The house shows like a model! Open floor plan, office/flex room w/ barn doors, spacious living room w/ cathedral ceiling, upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, light gray cabinetry, stainless appliances, island w/ seating, gas range & dining area. The split floorplan separates the primary suite (wheelchair accessible) on one side w/ large bedroom, walk-in closet, double vanity w/ granite plus a large tiled shower & huge linen closet. 2 other nice bedrooms & full bath on opposite side. Don’t miss the off-season room that overlooks the backyard w/ fenced area, above ground pool, gardening area, bait stations & so much more!