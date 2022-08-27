 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $550,000

Amazing opportunity to have your own private sanctuary surrounded in over 10 ACRES WITH NO HOA! Enter the gates to a winding driveway leading to an adorable ranch home w/ front porch accented by lovely landscaping all around. The 900 sqft detached garage has 12' doors & is perfect for the car enthusiast or woodworker-plus attached 2-car garage on the home. The house shows like a model! Open floor plan, office/flex room w/ barn doors, spacious living room w/ cathedral ceiling, upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, light gray cabinetry, stainless appliances, island w/ seating, gas range & dining area. The split floorplan separates the primary suite (wheelchair accessible) on one side w/ large bedroom, walk-in closet, double vanity w/ granite plus a large tiled shower & huge linen closet. 2 other nice bedrooms & full bath on opposite side. Don’t miss the off-season room that overlooks the backyard w/ fenced area, above ground pool, gardening area, bait stations & so much more!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts