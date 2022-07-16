 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $550,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 4 bathroom newly built home situated on 4 acres. Open floor plan with stunning kitchen large island and granite countertops. With a bonus room and full bathroom upstairs that has endless possibilities. Septic permit is for 3 bedrooms and must be advertised with 3 bedrooms however, this home has 4 bedrooms.

