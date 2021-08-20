A little piece of Heaven for those wanting country living at it's best! Dream of having horses or other animals that you love? This is the perfect home for you and them!! Ten acres with home set toward the back for privacy. 3600 square foot, well maintained barn with four stalls, potential for four more, tack room, storage for 600 bales of hay. Arena for riding and training. Extensive fencing that helps to keep the animals where you want them. Not to mention the wildlife roaming freely as part of the natural habitat. Master bath has a porcelain tile steam shower to sooth your tired muscles. Hall bath has tile shower and extra deep tub to soak in. Both were recently updated! Sit on your front porch and enjoy your morning coffee while watching the sun rise. In the evening gaze at the beautiful sunset. Come escape the rat race of city life in the country, but not far from Rockwell, Concord, Salisbury, Kannapolis and surrounding areas. Has a water filtration system.
3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $650,000
