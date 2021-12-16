3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $75,000

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom on half an acre. Priced to sell quickly. This home is livable. Live in it and fix it up as you go. Lots of potential here. Get it before it is gone. Has a back deck, side deck and a front deck. However the front deck needs to be finished. AGENTS: DO NOT LET YOUR CLIENTS OPEN THE FRONT DOOR. FRONT DECK IS NOT SAFE TO WALK ON. Please enter and exit through the side door where the lockbox is. I do not anticipate this lasting long. So go and show and get your offers in quickly. More photos and measurements coming soon. Seller is selling "AS IS, Where IS" No repairs. OFFERS RECEIVED. There is a chicken facility in the back. This is lot #20 only Lot #19 is also for sale next-door mls#3813633