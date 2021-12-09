3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on half an acre. Priced to sell quickly. This home is livable. Live in it and fix it up as you go. Lots of potential here. Get it before it is gone. Has a back deck, side deck and a front deck. However the front deck needs to be finished. AGENTS: DO NOT LET YOUR CLIENTS OPEN THE FRONT DOOR. FRONT DECK IS NOT SAFE TO WALK ON. Please enter and exit through the side door where the lockbox is. I do not anticipate this lasting long. So go and show and get your offers in quickly. More photos and measurements coming soon. Seller is selling "AS IS, Where IS" No repairs
3 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...
- Updated
Dec. 4—The actor and director Mel Gibson has been seen around Southeastern North Carolina this week while a movie he's in, "Boys of Summer," started shooting scenes in Southport, creating a minor stir in the small town. On Friday, "Boys of Summer," a supernatural thriller set on Massachusetts island Martha's Vineyard, was shooting scenes in downtown Southport near Port City Java, by the ...
- Updated
Kroger Co., the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years.
- Updated
He's been volunteering with the Concord Christmas Parade for over 50 years. Now he's handing over the reins and telling a few stories.
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
- Updated
A Concord High School Culinary class battled it out Friday afternoon to see who would create the newest item to go on Sip Co.'s menu.
- Updated
Property Tax bills will come due in about a month in Cabarrus County.
- Updated
Over the next few weeks you will see lots of stories and pictures about giving. Christmas and the end of the year seems to be the time we are …
- Updated
CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys basketball team earned a crucial non-conference victory over crosstown rival Northwest Cabarrus Friday, defea…