 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,700

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,700

Wow! What a great home with rocking chair front porch. Like new with floor plan allows for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings and wall of windows in great room allow for plenty of natural light. Nicely appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area as exterior door leading to deck. Split floor plan allows for home owner and family and or guest privacy. Large primary bedroom with large closet. Private bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Across the home has 2 good size bedrooms and share a hall bathroom. Entire home has LVT flooring except for back guest bedroom which has carpet and both bathrooms have vinyl. Large mud room off garage. Two car garage and rear deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Dival Magwood walked to the witness stand, his metal shackles clanking with each shortened step. He wore orange prison scrubs with long white sleeves underneath. The judge had sent the jury on a break. He didn’t want them prejudiced by the scene of the 24-year-old hobbling to the witness chair. Once there, Magwood adjusted the microphone as he prepared to tell his story about growing up in a ...

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

A 22-year-old crew member on the set of the Netflix series, “Outer Banks,” was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina, according to the casting company. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a photo double and stand-in for John B, the show’s main protagonist played by Chase Stokes, Kimmie Stewart Casting wrote in a statement on Facebook. “AJ was a beautiful, kind soul (and) a bright light every ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts