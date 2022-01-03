3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $150,000

Start your New Year off right by owning this manufactured home in a quiet neighborhood in Salisbury. Enjoy sitting outside on your front porch or your spacious deck. Inside there are three bedrooms and two full baths plus open concept kitchen and living room. Some cosmetic improvements may be desired in addition to new flooring in the kitchen and laundry area. Seller will accept cash, conventional and FHA financing; I have not been able to make them all "stick" with this listing.