3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $225,000

Stunning, Only 3 year old home in Salisbury on a large 0.28 acre lot. Huge Chef's Kitchen with lots of space, and Large Dining Room. Huge Family Room. 2nd Floor has Primary Bedroom with Full Bathroom and large closet. 2 more Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Huge Loft (could be closed off to make 4th bedroom) Attached Garage. Home is Tenant occupied. Please do not disturb the Tenants.

