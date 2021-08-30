 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $240,000

Looking for that home with tons of space; you have found it!!! With over 2,300 square feet, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level; an additional bathroom (recently remodeled), flex space and bonus room on the upstairs level; even a mini kitchen included. New HVAC installed in 2019; new mini-split installed for upstairs 8/23/21. There's space for everyone! Private, fenced-in back yard with fire pit, storage building, and deck with canopy. Make an appointment to see your new home today! MOTIVATED SELLERS!

