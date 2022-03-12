 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $254,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Salisbury! Great, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in main areas. Stainless Steel appliances- Range and Microwave. Fenced in yard. 2 car garage. Don’t miss!

