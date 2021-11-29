3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900

Upgrades galore! Just under and acre, this house is truly a must see to appreciate. Upgraded light fixtures throughout. Beautiful tile in the bathrooms, barn doors and shiplap are located in several rooms.The primary bedroom has 2 closets...lots of storage in this house! The backyard is an oasis, complete with an above ground pool surrounded by a deck and an outdoor bar/entertainment area.There is also a large out building for storing all of your equipment. Schedule your appointment now! Offers Received....Best Offers Asked to be submitted by Sunday Nov 28 at 6:30 pm