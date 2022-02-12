Almost complete home on nice corner lot with covered front and rear porches. Large open floor plan and laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms. This home has a great flow and floor than with no wasted space
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900
