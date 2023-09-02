Come tour this stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with an open floor plan. This contemporary residence combines style and functionality, offering a spacious and open living area, modern kitchen which includes all stainless appliances, and ample natural light. With its split floor plan separating the primary bedrooms from the secondary ones. It's conveniently located to with a short drive to shopping and the interstate. The home is only 3 years and presents an exceptional opportunity to embrace comfortable and elegant living in a desirable setting. Home comes with a 8 year transferable home warranty from 2-10.