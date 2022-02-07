3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,000

Hidden behind the trees you will find this Well cared for 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in very nice neighborhood. Plenty of space with a Den. Sunroom, Game room, Sheds for crafts and even a kitty shed room outback. Nice wrap around deck. Fenced backyard with high fencing for privacy and to keep the puppies in. Also a garage/workshop in the back. Lots of concrete driveway from beginning to end of this loving home. This property gets a lot of light for sun bathing and backyard activities. Would make a great daycare? Here you will find purposely planted an Angel Pine, Chocolate & fruit trees. Great place to take your dog for a stroll and meet up with neighbors. Professional Photos and Measurements coming soon Sellers are open to owner financing with HUGE down payment. Ask me about the terms. Seller took the 3rd bedroom out to accommodate themselves but will put it back for buyer. Septic is a 3 bedroom.