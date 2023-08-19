LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beautiful home is minutes from I-85 and offers the serenity of an established neighborhood! Newer home with 3 BRs, 2 baths, 1,589 sf and .48 acres - this home is sure to please! Floor plan has large living area that opens up to dining and kitchen. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home and barn door to master BR adds to it's rustic appeal. Large kitchen has butcher block counters and tons of cabinetry. Sunroom/office overlooks the woods in the rear of the home - great views! Spacious primary offers a walk in closet and primary bath with his/her vanity sink and LARGE walk in tiled shower! 2 additional BRs are spacious in size and offer great closet space with a secondary bath & tiled shower. 3rd BR needs flooring and paint - ready for you to make it yours. Exterior includes beautiful covered front porch and large rear deck - perfect for entertaining. Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
For all that Mike Johns has meant to Mount Pleasant High during his 23 years as football coach, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted M…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Tigers poised to take next step, move beyond heartbreaking YVC title-game loss
MOUNT PLEASANT – It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mount Pleasant football team is focusing on taking a monumental step forward this season …
KANNAPOLIS — Legendary musician George Clinton stopped by G.W. Carver Elementary School on Friday for a visit.
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Decorated Hinson takes over struggling Wolverines, and he’s happy to be here
Editor’s note: Today is the sixth installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a daily look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the u…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Under Justin Hardin, Wonders will use parts of past while entering a new era
KANNAPOLIS – The new era of A.L. Brown football has begun.