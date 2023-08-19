LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This beautiful home is minutes from I-85 and offers the serenity of an established neighborhood! Newer home with 3 BRs, 2 baths, 1,589 sf and .48 acres - this home is sure to please! Floor plan has large living area that opens up to dining and kitchen. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home and barn door to master BR adds to it's rustic appeal. Large kitchen has butcher block counters and tons of cabinetry. Sunroom/office overlooks the woods in the rear of the home - great views! Spacious primary offers a walk in closet and primary bath with his/her vanity sink and LARGE walk in tiled shower! 2 additional BRs are spacious in size and offer great closet space with a secondary bath & tiled shower. 3rd BR needs flooring and paint - ready for you to make it yours. Exterior includes beautiful covered front porch and large rear deck - perfect for entertaining. Book your showing today!