Here's your chance to get in the desirable Grace Ridge community! Terrific two-story home with lots of updates including some fresh paint, primary bath remodeled a few years ago (now has large walk-in shower w/ glass doors, bamboo flooring, & barn door from bedroom to bath); granite countertops in kitchen with large island & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator stays), attractive tile backsplash & breakfast nook; formal dining rm (currently used as office area); oversized laundry area; updated lighting; plantation blinds; large storage bldg in privacy fenced back yard; large deck for entertaining or just relaxing on a Carolina afternoon or evening! Comfortable, inviting front porch & large 2-car garage. This great home sits on a low-traffic cul-de-sac street, too! Grace Ridge has a pool & clubhouse to enjoy as well as a fitness room, walking trails, basketball court & a baseball field. Don't let this one get away! Seller providing a 13 month home warranty with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $315,000
