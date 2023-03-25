Quality built new construction home with a split bedroom plan. Located in an established neighborhood! The spacious kitchen offers laminate flooring, all wood & soft close cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry closet and a breakfast bar. The living room has a ceiling fan & laminate flooring. The primary bedroom has carpet, ceiling fan, walk in closet and a full bath with dual sinks, all wood cabinets, granite counter tops, large walk in shower & laminate floor. 2nd and 3rd bedroom have ceiling fans and carpet. Guest bathroom will offer a tub/shower combo, vanity with all wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and laminate floors. 2 car attached garage with pull down attic access. Attic with have a small area of plywood for storage area. Buyer can choose colors if builder has not already ordered! Just mins. to I-85 exit and shopping! Rowan County taxes! Carson High School district!