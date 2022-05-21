 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $320,000

This Beautiful Home Located in the Settlers Grove Subdivision built in 2019. Has an Open floor plan (Floor plan Attached in pictures). Stainless Steel Appliances with Washer and Dryer located in spacious laundry room. Plenty of Natural Lighting, Spacious Primary Bedroom suite, has large closet. Schedule a showing today.

