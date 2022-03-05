3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $325,000

Wonderful single story new construction home just under 1500 sf with a split floorplan and an over-sized 2-car garage 606 sf with a storage closet & utility closet. Enjoy mornings or afternoons on the covered front or back porch. Located on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the country yet not too very far to shopping & restaurants, and sits on a half acre lot. Granite countertops, kitchen island with bar, soft-close doors and drawers in the crisp white cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry sink in the laundry room located just off of the garage. Don't let this beautiful single level home get away!