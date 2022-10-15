 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $394,900

This is a new construction home in the beautiful neighborhood of Mountain View Estates. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a bedroom or bonus room over the 2 car garage. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Schedule your showing today!

