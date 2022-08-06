 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $399,900

Beautiful custom built home right outside of Faith. Corner lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Rocking chair front porch and covered back porch with swing. Great place to grill in the evenings. Split floor plan with Master on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on the other. Kitchen, dining room and family room has an open concept. Bonus room upstairs large enough to be an office, game room, craft room, mancave or other options. Make your appointment today to see this great find!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts