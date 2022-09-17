3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $430,000

**Highest and best due by Sunday 9/18 at 5pm.** Looking for acreage and want that country living? Then this is the home for you! Beautiful 3 bed, 2bth built in 2016 that looks BRAND NEW and is sitting on 11.55 acres of property. Big open floor plan. The kitchen is gorgeous and has a HUGE island and also includes a spacious master suite with a beautiful jetted tub and walk-in shower. Several outbuildings including a barn and two big open fenced pastures on either side of the driveway that opens up to the house, adding to the accommodations this property offers. There are trees lining the pastures and behind the house for extra privacy, a trail taking you to a peaceful meadow through the trees, towards the back of the property completes the serenity of this country dream estate. What more could you ask for?