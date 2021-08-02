*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet. Lots of potential with this great location, this manufactured home will be sold as-is, and will not qualify for financing due to condition. Perfect for someone looking for a fixer upper or investment opportunity and a cash only purchase. Agents, please see instructions for submitting offers and agent remarks for further information. **Seller is asking for highest and best offers to be submitted by Friday, July 30th at 2 pm.**
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900
