3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $500,000

This home has it all! This home sits on 1/2 acre and the additional 1/2 acre next door is included with this home for a total of 1 acre! (parcel ID for additional 1/2 acre is 405B007). Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to bright and airy family room w/stacked stone fireplace. Primary bedroom on main, whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sinks. Huge walk in closet. Spacious laundry room w/utility sink. Wood floors down and on stairs that lead up to 2 additional bedrooms and bonus room up w/attic storage. Fully finished basement is great for entertaining! Custom bar area w/beverage refrigerator, separate movie room has surround sound and elevated seating. Basement has huge 1/2 bath. Extra room in basement can be craft room, workshop, or you can even make it into a wine cellar. Plenty of storage! Walk out basement to beautifully landscaped yard. Professional photos coming Thursday 12/23.