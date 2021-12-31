 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $500,000

This home has it all! This home sits on 1/2 acre and the additional 1/2 acre next door is included with this home for a total of 1 acre! (parcel ID for additional 1/2 acre is 405B007). Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to bright and airy family room w/stacked stone fireplace. Primary bedroom on main, whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sinks. Huge walk in closet. Spacious laundry room w/utility sink. Wood floors down and on stairs that lead up to 2 additional bedrooms and bonus room up w/attic storage. Fully finished basement is great for entertaining! Custom bar area w/beverage refrigerator, separate movie room has surround sound and elevated seating. Basement has huge 1/2 bath. Extra room in basement can be craft room, workshop, or you can even make it into a wine cellar. Plenty of storage! Walk out basement to beautifully landscaped yard. Professional photos coming Thursday 12/23.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts