3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $875,000

Ideal for a car enthusiast with 6 air conditioned garages and lots of storage! With 18 acres of wooded privacy at this beautiful and one of a kind property in Rowan County! The house has an open floor plan with over 5,000 sq/ft of living space with hardwoods and tile throughout. The huge gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite is open to the large Dining and Great Room areas. Owner's Suite has whirlpool, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. The first floor offers a large Recreation Room, Laundry with sink, Billiard & Dining Area with a Wet Bar. Third floor has a large Bedroom/Bonus Room that would be great for a private home Office! Additional storage buildings on the property along with a creek and cleared space to accommodate a Barn and horses. Seller has already applied and paid for a 3 Bedroom Septic Permit and will make modifications to existing system prior to closing. For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.