This spacious, updated home in Stanfield offers a bright and light modern kitchen, a fabulously designed flexible floor plan and a HUGE useable fenced backyard. From the sweet front porch, to the flexible dining/ study space to the wide open kitchen, breakfast, and great room, this home does not disappoint! The upstairs features a spacious primary bedroom with an attached sitting room/ flex area and a lovely spa-like primary bathroom and ample closet space. Across the loft are two additional bedrooms, a bonus room and a well-appointed laundry room. Outside, enjoy tons of backyard space with plenty of room to entertain! All of this and low taxes and great schools and close proximity to Charlotte/Locust/Concord areas!