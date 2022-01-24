 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $0

  2022-01-24
Coming 2022! New construction in the metro Charlotte Area! This location is difficult to duplicate. Minutes away from convenient highways and roadways and a short commute to Uptown Charlotte or University City. The Enclave at Sugar Creek is a small neighborhood with generous homesites, modern floor plans with upgrades included! These homesites wont last long!

