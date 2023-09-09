URBAN LIVING at it's best! Close to Light Rail, Uptown, Greenways, Plaza Midwood + NoDa. Main home has split bdrms plan (1 up + 2 down) w/ kitchens + laundry rms on both levels. UPPER LEVEL: custom concrete island countertops w/ seating for 4, induction cooktop, Fulgor Milano appliances (Italy). Full overlay European cabinets, Primary Bedrm: built-ins w/ library ladder access, stained birch wall finish, blackout shades, Primary bath :radiant flooring, heated towel rack, rainshower + body jets. SCREEN PORCH:roller shades, 2 fans + ceiling speakers. UPPER EXT PORCH: gas line for grill + power ran for hot tub. BASEMENT:(not pictured) incl 2 car garage, flex space, half bath, unfinished storage rm. Income producing SUPERHOST Airbnb! DETACHED FINISHED SECONDARY STRUCTURE: private side balcony, rooftop balcony w/ astroturf + is hot tub ready, office nook, loft style kitchen/living/bed, flooring is reclaimed oak pallets. PLEASE REVIEW THE HOME FEATURES LIST!! Too much to list in here....