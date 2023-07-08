Contemporary Tudor on a large corner lot. Inviting open living space and quality you can feel as soon as you walk in the front door. Designer's selections are evident from the stained hardwoods that run throughout the home, to the tasteful fixtures and finishing touches. The well appointed chef's kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, gorgeous quartz countertops, professional appliances and a large stunning center island. The main floor also features an office, a guest bedroom, 1.5 baths and a wonderful family room that leads to a covered porch. The flow from one room to the next encourages entertaining while allowing for privacy as well. The second floor offers a welcoming primary bedroom with ample closet space and a luxurious bathroom. The other two bedrooms and two full baths are complemented by a fantastic bonus room, that your teenager might claim as their own refuge. Great lot for pool. Minutes to fine dining and entertainment in Uptown, Midwood and NODA.