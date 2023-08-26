Just finished in March 2023!!! Nestled in the heart of Charlotte this stunning modern farmhouse offers everything you have dreamed of. From the Cotswold Shopping Center to Oakhurst Commons just moments away, convenience is at your fingertips. Step inside right off the expansive front porch and be greeted by a thoughtfully designed floor plan that effortlessly flows and provides ample comfort throughout. The main floor boasts a primary suite featuring, his/her closets, and a luxurious bath where relaxation awaits. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with SS gas range and a sprawling island that opens up to the impressive two-story great room. Here you'll find a cozy gas fireplace and built-in cabinets. Upstairs, enjoy additional living space with a loft area, 3 secondary bedrooms, jack-and-jill bathroom, another full bath, and an expansive bonus room. Every detail has been carefully considered in this home's construction. Just 10 minutes from Uptown Charlotte and Southpark.