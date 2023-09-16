Welcome to 1001 Goshen Place, a masterpiece in Cotswold. Meticulously crafted by Rivus Construction and designed by Frusterio, this home radiates luxury. Begin your day in the opulent primary suite graced w/ vaulted ceilings and oak floors leading to a spa-like ensuite. The open-concept layout on the main level seamlessly connects living spaces, including a library nook, sunroom, and chef's kitchen w/ designer cabinets, quartz countertops, and high end paneled appliances. Custom mudroom built-ins ensure organization. A fireplace graces the tranquil sunroom, and a back porch overlooks lush landscaping. Oversized windows bathe the living spaces in a warm, inviting glow. Upstairs, a spacious loft and bedrooms offer comfort, w/ a laundry room for convenience. A high-efficiency HVAC, Rinnai tankless water heater, and a sealed crawl space ensure modern comfort . Experience the epitome of luxury and comfort at 1001 Goshen Place—a haven of timeless beauty and unparalleled craftsmanship.