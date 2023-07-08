A beautiful collision of craftsman and modern vibes. This brand new home features: hardwoods throughout, double primary suites with heated bath floors, custom finishes at every turn, waterfall detailed quartzite kitchen island with Cafe appliances, huge vaulted family room, en suite bath in every bedroom, dedicated office space, large back covered patio for those Friday evening unwinds, tankless hot water heaters, unfinished space over the garage and all you would expect in a new luxury build. Added sound insulation in all exterior walls and bedrooms combined with high end sound insulating Anderson windows make for a tranquil interior space to this in town urban home. Experience all the best of Chantilly with all the modern luxury finishes of a newly built home. Don’t miss this opportunity.