4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,950

Upgraded 4 BR/2.5 BA ranch home with 2-car garage on corner lot with lawn care & landscaping included! Four bedrooms includes a private upstairs bedroom/bonus room above garage. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash all under stylish laminate wood. Includes well-lit breakfast nook next to the large great room with elevated ceilings. Downstairs master bedroom split from other bedrooms. Tiled master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoor back patio with its welcoming flower beds. Less than a mile from I-485- great location. Available 5/1/22!

