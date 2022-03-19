Great Location! Minutes from Harrisburg & Charlotte! Welcome to this cozy & appealing home in Longfield Commons. Featuring a open 4bed/2.5 bath floorplan, bright living room, lots of windows getting abundance of sunshine in, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet & counter space, pantry. Second floor with master suite with walk in closet; master bath with dual vanities with lots of cabinet space giving each one his/her privacy & a garden tub & not to forget the spacious secondary bedrooms. Beautifully laid out with all the space & features needed. Just minutes to I-485, grocery, medical facilities, fast food, restaurants, transportation, shopping, and just 10 mins to UNCC. Definitely An All In One! Why Wait? Stop by today and take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995
