4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

This classic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable neighborhood of Boulder Creek. This home features a bright spacious floorplan, high ceilings, laminate & carpet throughout, and a 2-car garage. The eat-in kitchen is part of the living room and has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area to the side. The breakfast area also has a door that leads to the back. The living room has tons of natural light, a ½ bath, and is a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks. The 3 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district and settled near I-485, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, Reedy Creek Park, UNCC, and more.