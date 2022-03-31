4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

Check out this beautiful house ready for rental move in. This home features 4 bedroom / bonus room and 2 bathroom. A living room with a fireplace and a dining area. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are located on the main floor. The 4th bedroom/bonus room is on the second floor. It also features hardwood flooring and wall to wall carpeting. There is a nice deck attached to the rear of the house leading out to the beautiful spacious backyard. Washer and dryer and all kitchen appliance included. 2 car garage.