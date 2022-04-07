 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

This classic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home is in the popular community of Woodbury. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet throughout, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen is part of the living room and has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, an island, and a breakfast area to the side. The living room has a ½ bath and a door that leads to the back. The formal dining room is at the front of the home. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a bathtub. The 3 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. There is also a loft that can be used as an additional family space or home office. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and settled near 1-485 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more.

