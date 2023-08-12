Brand new home for rent. Conveniently located near HWY I-485, enjoy the variety of shops, restaurants and entertainment options. This two story 4 bedroom 2.5baths home featuring a large kitchen open to the dining area and family room, creating a seamless open layout. You will find a host of upgrades in the kitchen including stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, 36" upper cabinets. Incredible Master Suite tucked away on the second floor of the home with plenty of natural light and a fabulous master bath with a large vanity and an impressive walk-in closet. Community Features: Community park Children's playground Picnic pavilion Barbecue grills Walking paths
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,099
