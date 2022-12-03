 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100

Barely used spacious house including with 4 beds/2.5 baths with a vast Loft. This house is approximately 2900 sqts. Formal Dining next to an Enclosed Office, Kitchen has Granite countertops w/subway tile backsplash, 36" shaker kitchen cabinets w/molding, 9ft. ceilings on the main floor, Rev-wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor, double sinks in guest bath, LED Lighting throughout the home, and Deluxe Master Bath with Garden Tub and separate shower. The house comes with solar panels Which can lower your electricity bills.

