This charming home is in Bradfield Farms and conveniently located between the 485, 24, 49, and 601. Just a quick drive from all the best dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, and schools. This home has had numerous updates including new carpet and fresh interior paint. As you enter the spacious foyer you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Walking through the home you pass through the formal dining room into the kitchen. The kitchen has generous cabinet space, beautiful granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast nook and living room. The living room feels open and bright with lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings and even has a cozy fireplace. The main bedroom is spacious and bright with an ensuite bath, walk-in shower, garden tub, and dual vanity sinks. The remaining bedrooms have lots of natural light and share a bath. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a slab patio and lots of space. This home won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was an apparent suicide, officials said.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Paxton among Cabarrus coaches who bravely left what they love for WHO they love
CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
Ely Lilly. Kroger. Red Bull. Recently, these familiar corporate names have been in the local news. Each has received an economic development i…
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
The tiebreaker: Seventh -- and final? -- matchup between Cabarrus products Black, Moore has coaches excited, torn
CONCORD — For the first time in more than two decades, Cabarrus County will be represented at the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
At an age when many young people are focused on video games and social media sites, Cayden Ebright is a veteran entrepreneur and an office old…
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.