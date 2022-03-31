4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100

This charming home is in Bradfield Farms and conveniently located between the 485, 24, 49, and 601. Just a quick drive from all the best dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, and schools. This home has had numerous updates including new carpet and fresh interior paint. As you enter the spacious foyer you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Walking through the home you pass through the formal dining room into the kitchen. The kitchen has generous cabinet space, beautiful granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast nook and living room. The living room feels open and bright with lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings and even has a cozy fireplace. The main bedroom is spacious and bright with an ensuite bath, walk-in shower, garden tub, and dual vanity sinks. The remaining bedrooms have lots of natural light and share a bath. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a slab patio and lots of space. This home won’t last long!