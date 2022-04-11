Don't miss this Great Home located in Bradfield Farms, convenient to 485. This traditional house sits on a Flat lot with a Front entry two Car Garage with long driveway. Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter tops and Brand New Faucet in the kitchen. NEW Tiled Shower with Frameless Glass in Primary bath. Shed & Concrete patio off the back with Sliding Glass Doors. Additional recent upgrades include- all neutral paint throughout home, LVP flooring on main and upstairs hall, HW Stairs, secondary bath and carpet in bedrooms. Brand New Washer & Dryer Included. Amenities include walking trails and 2 pools w clubhouses. Tenant responsible for Mowing the Lawn.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150
-
- Updated
