 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Turtle Rock is conveniently located between the 485, 27, 24, and 49. Just a quick drive away from multiple parks, a nature center, sports complex, dining, shopping, and schools. This home features numerous upgrades to include fresh paint and a new water heater. Details make this home a standout! When you walk into the home you enter a two-story foyer filled with lots of natural light and an open concept floor plan. You pass the dining room as you walk through to the kitchen. In the kitchen you are greeted with beautiful solid countertops, lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The main bedroom has plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bath, a walk-in shower, and garden tub. The remaining bedrooms have plenty of natural light and share a bath. The spacious fenced yard has green landscaping and is a fantastic space for entertaining family and friends. This home won’t last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts