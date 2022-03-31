4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Turtle Rock is conveniently located between the 485, 27, 24, and 49. Just a quick drive away from multiple parks, a nature center, sports complex, dining, shopping, and schools. This home features numerous upgrades to include fresh paint and a new water heater. Details make this home a standout! When you walk into the home you enter a two-story foyer filled with lots of natural light and an open concept floor plan. You pass the dining room as you walk through to the kitchen. In the kitchen you are greeted with beautiful solid countertops, lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The main bedroom has plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bath, a walk-in shower, and garden tub. The remaining bedrooms have plenty of natural light and share a bath. The spacious fenced yard has green landscaping and is a fantastic space for entertaining family and friends. This home won’t last long!