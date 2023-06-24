Beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding welcome you into your open living area with a soft archway between the dining and living/great rooms. Relax by the cozy fireplace in your living room. The open plan brings you to an island with a breakfast bar overhang, granite countertops, SS appliances, a tile backsplash and plenty of white cabinetry. A single French door puts you on the covered patio in the wooded back yard Your primary boasts a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with a dual vanity, garden tub and a tiled stall shower. Three additional bedrooms share another 1.5 bathrooms Pets are conditional based on Pet Screening results and will require a Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Security deposit will be the minimum of one, but not more than two months rent. Each lease will be enrolled in our Resident Benefit Package for $39.00 per month. This package can include renter's insurance. Some pictures may be photoshopped to enhance them.